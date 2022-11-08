South Dakota’s Johnson heavy favorite for 3rd term in House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson faced an unknown and unfunded Libertarian candidate on Tuesday as he sought a third term in South Dakota’s only House seat. Johnson’s path for reelection seemed assured with Democrats not fielding a candidate. Attorney Ryan Ryder withdrew in March after coming under scrutiny for tweets he made from a personal account. The 46-year-old Johnson still faces Libertarian Collin Duprel, who did not report raising or spending any money in the campaign. Johnson and Duprel met in a single debate in which the incumbent suggested he would vote for a federal bill to restrict abortions. Duprel said that he opposes abortion but believes it should be legal.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.