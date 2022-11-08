Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina’s 7th House district. With the backing of former President Donald Trump, Fry had ousted veteran GOP Congressman Tom Rice in the June primary. Rice had voted to impeach Trump after the U.S. Capitol riots, drawing Trump’s scorn. Fry, a state representative, defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in Tuesday’s general election. In another House contest, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace was seeking to retain her Charleston-area seat on Tuesday, facing Democrat Annie Andrews. Also Tuesday, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member of Congress and the state’s lone congressional Democrat, won a sixteenth term.