U of Kentucky still reviewing reported assault, racial slurs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky officials said they are still reviewing an incident in which a white student is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs, but they did not say when a decision will be made. The university continued to weigh its options after hundreds of students rallied on campus Monday night. News outlets report they called for unity and for the university to quickly address the situation. Officials say 22-year-old Sophia Rosing was charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon. The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms.

