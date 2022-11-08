UN to vote on resolution saying Russia must pay reparations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has scheduled a vote for Monday on a resolution that would call for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations. The draft resolution obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press would recognize the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine. It would recommend that the assembly’s 193 member nations create “an international register” to document claims of damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians caused by Russia. Russia’s veto power in the Security Council has blocked the U.N.’s most powerful body from taking any action on the war, but thre are no no vetoes in the General Assembly.

