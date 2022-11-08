US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has defeated Republican Tyler Kistner to win a high-stakes rematch and frustrate the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the mixed suburban/rural district south of Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country. The race was a rematch of Craig’s narrow victory over Kistner, a Marine veteran, just two years ago. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad kept the seat he won in a special election in August over Democrat Jeff Ettinger.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.