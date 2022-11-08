Zinke, Rosendale look to extend GOP dominance in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters are electing candidates in two newly-drawn U.S. House districts after the Republican-controlled state gained a second seat for the 2022 election due to population growth. Democratic attorney Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb face former U.S. Interior Secretary Republican Ryan Zinke in the western Montana district. The eastern district race features first-term incumbent Republican Matt Rosendale against Democrat Penny Ronning and independent candidate Gary Buchanan. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Also on the ballot is a referendum that raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers if they don’t try to preserve the life of infants born alive, including after an attempted abortion.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

