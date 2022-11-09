Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ua declaring that his Democeratic Party “had a strong night” in the midterm elections. But he also is acknowledging that many remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction. He said Wednesday, that ”The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated. I get it.” Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress.t they’re still frustrated,” he said. “I get it.”

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, ZEKE MILLER and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

