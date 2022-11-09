Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 2:29 PM

Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns

KIFI

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, ZEKE MILLER and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ua declaring that his Democeratic Party “had a strong night” in the midterm elections. But he also is acknowledging that many remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction. He said Wednesday, that ”The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated. I get it.” Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress.t they’re still frustrated,” he said. “I get it.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content