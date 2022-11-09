Charity says 64 children killed by UK action in Afghan war

LONDON (AP) — An advocacy and research group says Britain paid compensation to the families of at least 64 children killed by U.K. military action in Afghanistan. The number is four times more than Britain previously acknowledged. The group Action on Armed Violence says it received the information in response to freedom of information requests. It said the U.K. paid compensation to the families of 64 children who were killed between 2006 and 2014, and that the average payment was 1,656 pounds ($1,894). Airstrikes and being caught in crossfire were the most common causes of death. Britain’s defense ministry said Wednesday that “any civilian death during conflict is a tragedy” and it worked hard to minimize that risk.

