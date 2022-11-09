Congressional race in southern New Mexico too early to call

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The outcome of a congressional race in southern New Mexico was too early to call Wednesday as incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell sought a second term in a district that she flipped to Republican control in 2020. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez of Las Cruces was vying for the 2nd Congressional District seat that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields of the Permian Basin and portions of Albuquerque on pledges to seek more affordable access to health care, raise the federal minimum wage and protect abortion rights. Democrats won a sweeping mandate in the midterm election with victories in a long list of statewide offices.

