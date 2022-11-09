Democrat Deluzio flips US House seat in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Election lawyer Chris Deluzio is headed to Washington after winning an open U.S. House seat north of Pittsburgh. Deluzio is a Democrat who beat Republican businessperson and former township Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer. The district consists largely of the voters who elected Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb to Congress for the past couple of terms. It became vacant for this year’s race when Lamb chose not to seek reelection. Shaffer is a former Ross Township commissioner who had billed himself as a pragmatic problem solver.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.