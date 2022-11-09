Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The race for governor of Arizona is putting the appeal of Donald Trump’s movement to the test in a crucial battleground state. It’s too early to call the contest between Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state. Lake’s television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right. Lake faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who rose to prominence defending the integrity of the 2020 election. President Joe Biden’s margin of victory was lower in Arizona than any other state.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.