Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years. Lamont, a 68-year-old former cable TV entrepreneur from Greenwich, spent much of his first term managing the state’s response to COVID-19. Lamont also tried to paint a rosy picture of Connecticut’s finances while Stefanowski argued that Connecticut is unaffordable. The last Republican governor in Connecticut was M. Jodi Rell, a moderate who served until January 2011. Lamont told supporters in a victory speech in Hartford it’s time to “work together as one.” Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.