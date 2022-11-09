EXPLAINER: What’s known about delays in Nevada vote count

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada’s high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt are facing off in a close race alongside Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. With an estimated roughly three-quarters of the votes counted Republicans are leading their Democratic opponents by single digits. There are a significant number of mail ballots left to be counted. Election officials will count ballots received until Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Officials have said tens of thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Las Vegas’ Clark County.

