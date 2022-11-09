Skip to Content
France sets its military goals as war is back in Europe

By SYLVIE CORBET
The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to unveil the country’s military strategy through the end of the decade for his nuclear-armed country, in the midst of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron is to make a speech on the Dixmude helicopter carrier, docked in the Mediterranean military base of Toulon. France’s so-called “national strategic review” is meant to define how the country’s defense will look in 2030 — but it won’t mention budget details, which are to be provided in a later bill. As war is back on the European continent, France wants to focus on boosting the European Union’s defense capacity building. The security of the bloc of 27 nations is still largely dependent on the U.S. and NATO.

