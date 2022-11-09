Jets’ Gardner, Seahawks’ Walker lead NFL’s impact rookies

Sauce Gardner has been a big reason for the New York Jets’ surprising 6-3 start and the cornerback is not alone in rookies making an immediate impact. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson and second-round running back Breece Hall have been key contributors. Coach Robert Saleh says young players bring juice and it’s contagious. Same in Seattle, where the Seahawks are also 6-3 and on a four-game winning streak led by a resurgent Geno Smith at quarterback and a pair of standout rookies in running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Tariq Woolen. Those are just a few of the first-year players making immediate impacts around the NFL.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.