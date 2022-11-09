Key House races remain undecided in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley between U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and his Republican challenger Mike Lawler, a state assemblyman who holds a narrow lead early Wednesday. Republicans have won at least seven of New York’s 26 seats in Congress, just one fewer than their current representation in the state’s delegation. They are leading or within a percentage point of the lead in five more races.

