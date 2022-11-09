Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan has won a sixth term. Kildee held off a challenge from Republican Paul Junge in Tuesday’s election. Also in Michigan, Democrat Hillary Scholten has won a congressional seat being vacated by a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump. Scholten on Tuesday defeated John Gibbs, who ousted Rep. Peter Meijer in the August GOP primary. Gibbs had criticized Meijer for being one of 10 House Republicans to support impeachment of the former president after last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Scholten’s district is anchored by Grand Rapids, the state’s second-largest city, which hasn’t had a Democratic representative since the mid-1970s. Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin won reelection in a tough race.

