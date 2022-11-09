Midterm milestones: 1st lesbian governor; MD’s Black gov

There were plenty of milestones in this year’s midterm elections. A Massachusetts Democrat is the country’s first openly lesbian candidate to be elected governor. Maryland voters elected the state’s first Black governor. And Vermont will finally send a woman to Congress after being the only state not to ever have done so. The number of women serving as governors will hit double digits in 2023 for the first time. At least 11 women are set to lead their states. The U.S. has never had more than nine female governors in office at one time.

