Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans are pushing state by state to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington. The dragged-out fight is aimed at upending President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk early Wednesday. Anxiety set in among Republicans. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, the Democrats faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers including 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump handily winning some seats.

