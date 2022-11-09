Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly led his Republican rival, venture capitalist Blake Masters, but the race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate was too early to call. Kelly has distanced himself from Democratic President Joe Biden and plays down his party affiliation. Masters has tried to penetrate Kelly’s independent image, calling him a rubber stamp for Biden. The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.