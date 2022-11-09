Swedish reactor unexpectedly shuts down after turbine fault

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern Sweden has unexpectedly shut down after suffering a fault in its turbine. A plant spokesperson told Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday that the reactor at the Oskarshamn plant was disconnected from the power grid and troubleshooting is in progress. No radiation leaks or other potential hazards were reported. The outage comes at a critical time, however, as soaring energy prices and supply problems have European countries scrambling to ensure they have enough power for the coming winter. European power exchange Nord Pool says it’s unclear how long the Swedish reactor will be offline.

