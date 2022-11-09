Texas woman gets death for killing woman to take unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn daughter. Jurors returned with the sentence for 29-year-old Taylor Parker after deliberating for just over an hour, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Parker was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock. Her baby was cut from her womb and did not survive. Her 3-year-old daughter was at home when her mother was killed on Oct. 9, 2020. Later that morning, Parker claimed she’d just given birth after being pulled over by a state trooper for speeding and driving erratically. The baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, was pronounced dead at an Oklahoma hospital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.