Union leader wounded during RFK slaying dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Schrade, a labor union leader who was shot in the head during the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and spent decades convinced that Sirhan Sirhan wasn’t the killer, has died. His brother-in-law says Schrade, who was 97, died Wednesday of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. Schrade was wounded in the June 1968 attack at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Sirhan was convicted of Kennedy’s killing. Schrade forgave Sirhan for shooting him but also became convinced he didn’t kill Kennedy and there was a second attacker. He even spoke on Sirhan’s behalf at his 2016 and 2021 parole hearings.

