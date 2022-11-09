Whitmer, Democrats get sweeping wins in divided Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enters her second term with Democrats likely to control all levels of power in the state Capitol for the first time since the 1980s and backed by a dramatic show of voters’ support for keystone Democratic issues including abortion and voting rights. But the state remains politically divided. AP Vote Cast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters across the state, found Michigan voters were slightly more likely to approve than disapprove of Whitmer’s performance. Whitmer on Wednesday publicly promised to work with both parties while sprinkling in references to Democrats’ core priorities.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.