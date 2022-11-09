Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes are still being tallied in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial contests remained undeclared. Much of the delay happened in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous. Officials estimated there are about 400,000 votes left to count, with about 275,000 of those being mail ballots that came in on Election Day itself. There are also about 17,000 outstanding ballots that were set aside as part of a Tuesday printing problem at about a quarter of the county’s vote tabulation centers.

