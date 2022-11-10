9 dead, including 4 women, in attack on bar in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato. It’s at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply killed everyone in the bars, including waitresses. In the latest attack Wednesday night, the attackers left a hand-written note on the blood-covered floor that was signed by the Santa Rosa del Lima gang, whose leader is known as the “Marro,” or Sledgehammer.

