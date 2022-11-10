Allies of Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan resuming march on Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of allies of Pakistan’s former prime minister are resuming their protest march on the country’s capital city. Imran Khan’s supporters are seeking snap elections, but the government has rejected that demand. It has lingered a deadlock, deepening political turmoil at a time when the government is also facing the big challenge of delivering tents and food to those displaced by this summer’s devastating floods. Khan’s protest march was halted on Nov. 3 when he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Wazirabad, a district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was wounded in the leg when the gunman opened fire, killing a rallygoer and wounding 13 others.

