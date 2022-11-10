Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation
By DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press
Two days after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results remains focused on Arizona and Pennsylvania. In Arizona, most of the misleading claims center on printing problems that prevented vote counters from reading some ballots in Maricopa County. In Pennsylvania, baseless allegations about delays in vote counting continue to spread. Misinformation experts say it’s not unusual for voting irregularities or delays to be spun into rumors that can persist long after they’re debunked. Overall, however, few problems were reported Tuesday and threats of political violence did not materialize.