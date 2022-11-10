Biogen tabs veteran pharma leader Viehbacher as next CEO

Biogen has picked former Sanofi CEO Christopher Viehbacher to become its next leader, as the drug developer continues to recover from its failed launch of the Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm. The company said Thursday that the 62-year-old Viehbacher will become president and CEO on Monday, replacing Michel Vounatsos. Biogen said in May that Vounatsos would leave as soon as the company found a successor. Viehbacher served six years as CEO of Sanofi before the French drugmaker sacked him in 2014. More recently, he co-founded the health care investment fund Gurnet Point Capital.

