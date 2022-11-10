Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dive boat captain has pleaded not guilty in federal court to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast. Captain Jerry Boylan was arraigned Thursday in Los Angeles federal court for the second time. A federal judge tossed out the original indictment on a technicality on the third anniversary of the tragedy aboard the Conception. A Dec. 20 trial has been scheduled. Boylan faces 10 years in prison if convicted of what’s known as “seaman’s manslaughter” for alleged misconduct, gross negligence and inattention to duties.

