Jailed Egyptian hunger striker is hospitalized, family says

CAIRO (AP) — Family say Egyptian prison authorities have intervened medically with jailed pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who this week escalated a food and hunger strike demanding his release. The family has previously expressed fears prison officials would force-feed Abdel-Fattah, which they said would amount to torture. Abdel-Fattah’s mother, Leila Soueif, said she spoke to prison authorities by phone and they said the intervention was not by force, saying “Alaa is good.” She called for him to be moved to a civilian hospital. Abdel-Fattah stopped drinking water Nov. 6, the day Egypt opened the U.N. Climate conference. He has spent most of the past decade behind bars with his detention becoming a symbol of the North African country’s return to autocratic rule.

By The Associated Press

