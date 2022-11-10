Ex-attorney Murdaugh looms over fraud trial of his banker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A banker accused of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients is the first person to stand trial in the sprawling rural South Carolina legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte faces wire fraud and bank fraud charges in federal court. Murdaugh is playing a key role in Laffitte’s defense. They say Laffitte was only following Murdaugh’s instructions and didn’t willfully participate in the fraud. Prosecutors say Laffitte knew what he was doing when he effectively worked as Murdaugh’s personal banker. Murdaugh is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife and son. Prosecutors have not alleged any connection between Laffitte and those slayings.