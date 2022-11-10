Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The East Bay Times reports Angel Ramos’s family filed the lawsuit against the city of Vallejo and Vallejo Police Officer Zach Jacobsen, who killed Ramos. On Jan. 23, 2017, Jacobsen and his partner responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home. Jacobsen said he saw two men fighting on a second-story balcony and that Ramos was holding a knife and he opened fire to save the other man’s life. Ramos’ family and the other person in the fight have said that he wasn’t armed. A knife was never found at the scene.

