Former California officer charged with sexual assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former California police officer is being charged with sexual assault and other crimes after misconduct allegations by multiple women spurred an internal affairs investigation at the Stockton Police Department. Former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was hired by the department in 2008. He was placed on administrative leave in May and hasn’t been employed at the department since October. The charges mark yet another example of law enforcement officials facing accusations of sexual misconduct. Bloed’s lawyer says sexual activity Bloed engaged in with people he met as an officer was consensual.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

