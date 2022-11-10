Former Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke has prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the race for a newly drawn Montana U.S. House district. He won in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday by overcoming early stumbles this year, including a razor-thin victory in the primary. Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as Interior Secretary. He resigned after less than two years amid numerous ethics investigations. Democratic challenger Monica Tranel tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake” who quit Trump’s Cabinet in disgrace. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.