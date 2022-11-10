Georgia secretary of state’s race chosen for required audit

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement added to state law several years ago. The audit stems from a state law passed in 2019, not from of any concerns about any problems or the integrity of the state’s election results. The counties must begin the audit on Nov. 17 and the secretary of state’s office is asking them to complete it by the next day. Raffensperger said he chose the secretary of state race because it had the widest margin of difference, which will make the audit easier for counties to carry out.

