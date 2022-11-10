Michigan Senate Democrats pick first female majority leader

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Senate Democrats have selected Grand Rapids state Sen. Winnie Brinks to be the next Senate majority leader, making her the chamber’s first female majority leader. Democratic House members then chose state Rep. Joe Tate as their speaker. The party won control of the Senate and House in Tuesday’s midterms. With Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being elected for another four-year term it will be the first time since 1983 that the party controls all levels of power at the Capitol. Brinks told reporters Thursday that Democrats have “40 years of pent-up policy” and that they want to focus on the economy, education and further increasing reproductive rights in the state.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

