NYC closing just-opened migrant center over slowing numbers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is closing a tent complex for migrants that it had just opened three weeks ago as the influx of people being bused from southern border states has slowed. The temporary humanitarian relief facility at Randall’s Island is scheduled to shut next week, and any occupants will be offered space at a new relief center opening in a midtown Manhattan hotel. In recent months, the number of migrants, mainly from Venezuela, arriving in New York City had sharply increased after officials in states like Texas and Arizona put them on buses and sent them over.

