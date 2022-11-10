Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says women are banned from using gyms in Afghanistan. The rule, which comes into force this week, is the group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms. A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said Thursday the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation rules and that women were not wearing hijab. Women are also banned from parks. The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021. Since then, they have banned girls from middle school and high school, despite initial promises to the country, and restricted women from most jobs.

