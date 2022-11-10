UN, Russians to discuss extension of Ukraine export deal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Senior U.N. and Russian officials are to meet for talks in Geneva on Friday on extending the deal that returned Ukrainian grain to world markets and was supposed to eliminate obstacles for Russian exports of grain and fertilizer. The agreement expires Nov. 19, and Ukraine and Western nations are pressing for it to be extended. However, Russia’s government has said it is undecided, expressing dissatisfaction with how the deal has worked for its side. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and U.N. trade chief Rebeca Grynspan are scheduled to meet with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. Ukraine and Russia were two of the world’s top suppliers of grain before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, and Russia was the leading exporter of fertilizer.

