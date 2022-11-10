Vegas elections chief: Counting going ‘as quickly as we can’

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Both Republicans and Democrats were correct about the issues that motivated close to half of Nevada’s deeply divided electorate as they cast their ballots. That is ensuring Nevada’s continuing status as a politically competitive swing state. Data from AP VoteCast, which surveyed 2,100 Nevada voters, showed the split. About half considered inflation the most important factor facing the U.S., but voters overall were about evenly split over whether they think inflation is due to President Joe Biden’s policies or factors outside his control. Only about 1 in 10 ranked abortion as the biggest issue facing the country, but about one-quarter did say it was the top factor in their vote.

