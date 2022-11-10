Why the AP called 5 California House races for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in five California House contests haven’t been determined but one thing is certain: Democrats will control those seats. That’s because of California’s so-called “jungle primary” system in which the top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of political party, proceed to the general election. The top-two primary is sometimes referred to as a jungle primary because of the free-for-all nature of having all candidates compete on one ballot. Two districts are in the Bay Area; the other three are in Southern California. None of the races represents a pickup opportunity for Democrats because they already control those seats.

