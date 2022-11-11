NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says its moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane and is on track for liftoff next week. A top official said Friday that the wind never exceeded the rocket’s design limits as Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. But he said if the launch team knew in advance that a hurricane would hit, they would have kept the rocket indoors. The rocket was moved out to the launch pad late last week. Gusts reached 100 mph atop the launch tower Thursday, but were not nearly as strong farther down where the rocket stood. NASA is shooting for a Wednesday launch.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.