OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization’s code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday’s near unanimous vote, the OAS will seek to hire a company to look into whether Almagro violated the OAS’ code of ethics or any other staff rules that prohibit supervisors from favoring co-workers with whom they are romantically involved. Almagro said he supports a transparent investigation of his relationship with a woman who he said was his “partner” for nearly three years until their breakup a few months ago.

