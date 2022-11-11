Why AP called Nevada governor for Joe Lombardo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state’s biggest counties. The Associated Press called the race Friday night for Lombardo after determining that Sisolak wasn’t winning votes from Las Vegas’ Clark County and Reno’s Washoe County by large enough margins to make up his deficit. Lombardo toggled between embracing former President Donald Trump and keeping him at a distance. In one debate against Sisolak, he declined to call Trump a great president and instead said he had been a “sound” executive. Later at a rally with Trump he called him the “greatest president.”

By MIKE CATALINI and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

