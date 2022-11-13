Louisiana churches leave Methodist denomination amid schism
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The United Methodist Church has cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference amid a nationwide schism within the Protestant denomination. The disaffiliations approved Saturady are the latest in a series of decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. Internal tensions over sexuality and theology have roiled the church. The congregation’s delegates voted in favor of the departures by a wide margin Saturday at a virtual conference session. The debates concern the denomination’s bans on same-sex marriages and ordaining openly LGBTQ clergy area. Church officials say the Louisiana disaffiliations will take effect after Dec. 31.