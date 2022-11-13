Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 4:04 AM

UK’s self-billed ‘Scrooge’ promises tax rises, spending cuts

KIFI

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, has warned a spending crunch and tax increases are on their way as he bids to fill the “black hole” in the country’s finances. Billing himself as a Scrooge figure ahead of Thursday, when he will update parliament on the government’s budget measures, Hunt said he will make “very difficult decisions” in his attempt to curb inflation and put the economy back on an even keel. He says he is determined to make an expected recession as shallow as possible, warning that everyone can expect to pay more tax.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content