UN probes Egypt police misconduct claims at climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The United Nations says it is investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers providing security at this year’s international climate talks. This follows claims that attendees of events at the German pavilion at the COP27 summit were photographed and filmed after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist, Alaa Abdel Fattah. The U.N. climate office confirmed that some of the security officers working in the part of the venue designated as United Nations territory come from the host country, Egypt. The U.N. climate office told The Associated Press in a statement that the U.N. safety and security department “has been made aware of allegations” of misconduct and “is investigating these reports.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.