Georgia sheriff investigates jailers shown punching detainee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Security video from a Georgia jail shows a detainee being repeatedly punched in the head and neck after guards storm into his cell and push him against a wall. The video was made public Monday by civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who says 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs was attacked without justification by jailers in Camden County, Georgia, after Hobbs was booked on traffic and drug possession charges Sept. 3. Camden County Sheriff Joe Proctor said in a statement Monday he was launching an internal investigation. Hobbs is Black. The sheriff’s office did not release the races of the jailers. A spokesman for the sheriff declined to answer further questions. Daniels said he wants authorities to pursue charges against the jailers involved.

