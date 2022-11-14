Purdue student charged with killing roommate claims insanity

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense. In a motion filed Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint two or three psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians who have expertise in determining competency to examine Sha. The Journal and Courier reports the motion also seeks to schedule a competency hearing for Sha. The 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the Oct. 5 slaying of 20-year old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis.

